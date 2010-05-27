Everton join hunt for Ben Arfa

David Moyes is said to be also interested in Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford and Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho, as the Everton manager looks to build on another top 10 finish with the Toffees.

Ben Arfa, who has enjoyed a hugely successful year in Ligue 1 with Marseille, would undoubtedly prove a useful addition for the Toffees to join fellow wide-men Diniyar Bilyaletdinov and Steven Pienaar.

Pienaar’s future remains up in the air at Goodison Park however, with just one year remaining on his contract.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be leading the chase for the South African, but Moyes has insisted his player of the season is going nowhere.

Ben Arfa’s versatility - being able to play on either wing - has led to much admiration, and his performances this season have also resulted in him bagging a place in France's provisional World Cup squad.

With reported interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, Ben Arfa has again stressed his interest in playing in the Premier League.

"I have demonstrated this season what I can offer at the top level.

"To have a chance to play in England would be wonderful but the sporting project is more interesting to me than any sums of money."

And Ben Arfa’s agent Frederic Guerra has fuelled talk that the player might move on after claiming on Wednesday that: “Everton have been very interested for a while now and it’s a possibility.”



