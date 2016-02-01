Everton loan McGeady to Sheffield Wednesday

Everton have loaned Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady to Sheffield Wednesday for the remainder of the season.

Roberto Martinez has been keen to offer the 29-year-old the chance for regular first-team football prior to Euro 2016 and he confirmed on Sunday that agreements had been reached with two Championship clubs.

McGeady has opted to join Wednesday on a temporary deal as they look to continue their push for promotion to the Premier League.

"Aiden McGeady has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season," an Everton statement confirmed on Monday.

"The winger joins the Championship side, who are vying for promotion to the Premier League, after featuring just once for the Blues in the first half of the 2015-16 campaign."

Martinez hopes to bring McGeady back into the Everton squad for next season should he be given a consistent run in Wednesday's team.

"Aiden needs to play and it's a really good opportunity for him to do that in a very demanding fixture list for a team that can get a really good tempo into Aiden for the Euros," he said.

"That will make sure he comes back having had a good period of football and of having an impact."