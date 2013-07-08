Everton sign Ivory Coast striker Kone
Ivory Coast striker Arouna Kone has joined Everton on a three-year deal in a move reuniting him with his former Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez.
The Premier League club said on their website on Monday that Kone had joined for an undisclosed fee from relegated Wigan.
The powerful 29-year-old scored 13 goals for the FA Cup winners last season under Spanish boss Martinez, who moved to Everton as the replacement for Manchester United-bound David Moyes.
Martinez first signed the Ivorian international from La Liga club Levante in 2012.
