Everton star Lukaku named Premier League Player of the Month

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been crowned Premier League Player of the Month for March.

Belgium international Lukaku was in prime form for Ronald Koeman's side, scoring four times – including a double in the 4-0 demolition of Hull City.

Lukaku is the top scorer in the Premier League, with 21 goals, and also provided a pair of assists over recent weeks as Everton moved into contention for a European place.

"I'm really happy, [winning the award] gives me another boost," the 23-year-old told Everton's official website, ahead of Saturday's crunch trip to Liverpool.

"I think we're preparing differently this year [for the derby] because, obviously, we've had the games with the national team but we're not really talking about the game.

"We are in a good flow at the minute, we know that we have to be focused and keep our emotions under control, even though it's a derby.

"At the end of the day you want to win, you need to keep your focus and make sure that you get the three points at the end."

Bournemouth duo Artur Boruc and Josh King were among the players Lukaku edged out for the award, although their boss Eddie Howe collected the managers' gong following a return of seven points from matches with Manchester United, West Ham and Swansea City.