Everton switch helped me adjust after Euros – Williams

Ashley Williams has admitted his first transfer in eight years felt "strange" but said the timing of his move to Everton helped him adjust to life after Wales' run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

The 32-year-old played more than 300 games for Swansea City after joining the club from Stockport County in 2008, and his performances over several seasons earned him a £12million transfer to Goodison Park.

Williams played in all six of Wales' matches in France and he said that adapting to life at a new club was a welcome distraction from the highs and lows of international football.

He told the Daily Star: "There was that massive high and then you come back and have to slip back into normal life.

"I went on holiday after the Euros, went in for a few days at Swansea and was doing my own fitness work and then came here [to Everton]. It's straight into a new challenge which is probably a good thing for me."

Williams was back in action for Wales in their 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Moldova but will be keen to continue his good run of form at Everton, where he has played in three successive victories, ahead of Monday's Premier League trip to Sunderland.

Reflecting on his arrival on Merseyside, Williams said: "It was weird coming into a new dressing room, having to introduce yourself and all that goes with that. I saw many new players come into Swansea and had to look after them but here I was the one asking questions.

"It was strange, something I had to get used to. But I expected that. They made me feel welcome."