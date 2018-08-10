Everton take Chelsea defender Zouma on loan

Kurt Zouma has belatedly completed a season-long loan move from Chelsea to Everton, the Toffees have announced.

Zouma spent last season on loan at Stoke City, who were relegated to the Championship, after struggling for regular football during Chelsea's 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign.

The two-cap France defender had been expected to finalise a switch to Goodison Park before Thursday's Premier League transfer deadline, but the move was not confirmed until a day later.

It marks another addition to Marco Silva's defensive options after Yerry Mina arrived in a big-money move from Barcelona, with Ramiro Funest Mori and Ashley Williams having departed earlier in the close season.

Everton were among the busier teams in the window, with Andre Gomes and Bernard also signing on during deadline day, while Lucas Digne and Richarlison moved to Merseyside earlier in the window.

Zouma won Premier League and League Cup medals under Jose Mourinho in his debut season at Stamford Bridge in the 2014-15 campaign.

The powerful centre-back made 23 league appearances the following term before he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, which stunted his progress with the Blues.