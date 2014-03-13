Every game a cup final for Milan, says Zaccardo

Having suffered defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, Milan only have the league to focus on for the remainder of the campaign.

Clarence Seedorf's men sit 10th in Serie A, nine points adrift of rivals Inter, who currently occupy the final European qualifying berth.

Speaking to Milan Channel, Zaccardo said: "The only thing we have left is qualification for the Europa League.

"From now on all matches will be like cup finals. In this kind of atmosphere, only victories will count.

"This season unfortunately hasn't been the season we were hoping for. We're now looking to improve and end the season well."

Milan face Parma at San Siro this weekend, another side pushing for a place in the UEFA Europa League.