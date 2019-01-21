"Every time Salah dives, he risks costing Liverpool the Premier League title"

Mohamed Salah’s simulation habit could stop Liverpool from winning this season’s Premier League, according to Chris Sutton.

The Egyptian winger scored twice as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 4-3 at Anfield on Saturday, but he was accused of diving after going down easily under pressure from Mamadou Sakho during the first half.

The incident followed BBC pundit Dion Dublin’s accusation that the 26-year-old had “conned the ref” by falling to the ground to win a penalty against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Sutton, who won the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers in 1994/95, believes that Salah’s repeated transgressions could be damaging for Liverpool’s title challenge in the long haul, with the Reds currently leading second-placed Manchester City by four points.

“Every time Mohamed Salah dives, he risks costing Liverpool the Premier League title,” Sutton wrote in the Daily Mail.

“His tumble against Crystal Palace was the second time in the last month that Salah has gone down too easily.

“He won a penalty against Newcastle on Boxing Day after going to ground theatrically following the slightest of touches from Paul Dummett.

“If he keeps diving, he risks being hit with a two-game FA ban. Liverpool only need to slip up twice to put Manchester City back in the title driving seat.

“It would be a travesty if it is simulation, not his goalscoring, which ends up settling the most thrilling title race for years.”