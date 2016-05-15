Everybody trusts Benitez - Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum says trust is a key reason as to why everybody at Newcastle United wants Rafael Benitez to remain at the club despite their relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle gave their fans something to cheer about in their final game of the season as they romped to a 5-1 win over Tottenham, who were denied second place in a rout at St James' Park on Sunday.

Wijnaldum and Aleksandar Mitrovic put Newcastle 2-0 to the good at half-time, but the latter was sent off for a dreadful high tackle on Kyle Walker after Erik Lamela had halved the deficit on the hour mark.

However, 10-man Newcastle decimated Tottenham on the counter-attack, Wijnaldum making it 3-1 from the spot after Moussa Sissoko went down under the challenge of Jan Vertonghen before Rolando Aarons and Daryl Janmaat made it a rout late on.

The home fans were extremely vocal in their calls for Benitez to stay throughout the game.

And, asked about Benitez, Wijnaldum said: "He make a big impact on the team. Since he is here we don't lose a lot of games.

"Everyone trusts him and has a lot of faith in him. That's why everyone wants him to stay."