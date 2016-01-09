Everyone is excited about Zidane - Alonso

Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso said "everyone is excited" by the prospect of Zinedine Zidane being at the helm of the Spanish giants.

Zidane was appointed Rafael Benitez's successor after the Spaniard was sacked just seven months into the job.

Alonso, who spent five seasons at Madrid, wished Zidane luck in his new role.

"Everyone is very excited about it," the 114-time Spain international said.

"I know him, I played against him, I had him as a second coach and wish him great success in his new endeavours."

Alonso, who has played in Germany for Bayern Munich since leaving Madrid, said he has his eyes set on a Champions League title with a third club.

"I want to win the Champions League with Bayern," he said. "I would love to be a part of that select club."