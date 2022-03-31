Ranked! The 50 greatest Arsenal players of all time

On the exterior of the Emirates Stadium, giant murals of Arsenal legends interlink with one another, arm in arm. They stand tall and can be seen for miles around in North London.

Arsenal make no secret of their legends – and this is a club with plenty of them. The club are fervently proud of their history that began south of the river in the 1880s with Victorian gentlemen. It was at Highbury, however, that modern football was born with the godfather to whom today’s game owes so much, Herbert Chapman – and from there, there have been many who have lit up not just North London but the world.

Perhaps one day, the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka will be on this list. But for now, these are the finest players ever to wear the cannon...

50-41

50. Michael Thomas

Always the calmest man on the field, it was fortunate that the most dramatic moment in league history fell at the feet of Michael Thomas. Thomas secured the 1988/89 title for Arsenal at Anfield in the dying embers of the season and with it, etched his name into the Marble Halls of Arsenal history.

49. David Jack

When Herbert Chapman signed David Jack from Bolton, he asked the barman to double the gin in his opposing representatives’ drinks to skew the negotiation. Jack was well worth the bar tab too, firing Arsenal to three titles. He’s still one of three players to score over 100 English top-flight league goals for two different clubs.

48. Jens Lehmann

Jens Lehmann is remembered best for screaming at his defenders and at referees, as well as his curious time-wasting antics – but the German is simply one of Arsenal’s greatest-ever goalkeepers. Not only was he the custodian of the Invincibles era, he holds the record of the longest run of not conceding in Champions League history – 853 minutes.

47. Nicolas Anelka

Defenders just couldn’t cope with the speed of Nicolas Anelka. The quicksilver Frenchman was fast, fearless and ferocious in the final third, helping fire Arsenal to the 1997/98 Double and also scoring in the FA Cup Final. He left almost as quickly as he burst onto the scene – but what an impact he made.

46. Alan Ball

The youngest Lion in England’s World Cup-winning pride, Alan Ball arrived at Arsenal five years later and became an ever-present for the Gunners. In a deteriorating team, Ball was a true spark of quality, holding the rest of the team together and scoring over 50 goals from midfield in five years.

41. Martin Keown

Best remembered for leaping all over Ruud van Nistelrooy when he missed a crucial penalty at Old Trafford, Martin Keown was the fifth member of Arsenal’s legendary back four. The centre-back was tireless, aggressive and even filled in as a defensive midfielder at times for Arsene Wenger. As decisive and devoted a defender as you’ll ever find.

44. Peter Storey

A bastion of reliability, Peter Storey broke into an Arsenal team that struggled in the ’60s but became a cornerstone of Bertie Mee’s 1970/71 Double-winning team. In 15 years at the club, Storey became a byword for consistency and enjoyed some of Highbury’s greatest highs. Wherever he slotted in, you could trust him to deliver.

43. Brian Talbot

Midfielder Brian Talbot was as strong as an ox. He played over 300 times for the Gunners in six years, managed to score in an FA Cup Final and very rarely missed a game, becoming a pillar at Highbury in a time of scant success. In the 1979-80 season he played every one of Arsenal’s 70 matches.

42. Aaron Ramsey

Scorer of two FA Cup Final winners, Aaron Ramsey is a lesson in bouncing back. Having suffered a horror injury against Stoke aged just 19, he developed into one of the finest all-round midfielders in the Premier League and ended the Gunners’ trophy drought in 2014. He scored some wonder goals along the way, too.

41. George Graham

As a manager, George Graham was ruthless and stringent at the back; as a player, he was a stylish midfielder whose laid-back style earned him the nickname ‘Stroller’. He joined Arsenal during the lean years and became a key part of Bertie Mee’s Double team. He later became the first man to win a title as a player and manager at Arsenal.

40-31

40. Malcolm McDonald

‘Super Mac’ was a goalscoring machine. Having topped the charts for Newcastle five years in a row, he joined Arsenal for the unusual fee of £333,333.34 and continued his trajectory. Macdonald was Arsenal’s top scorer two seasons in a row, winning the Golden Boot in 1977. After relegation battles before he arrived, his goals proved key as the Gunners climbed back up the league.

39. Lauren

Brought to Arsenal as a midfielder, Lauren became the right-back of the Invincibles, using his supreme physicality and incredible engine to bomb up and down the wing for seven years. The Cameroonian was superb on the counterattack and incredibly loyal to Wenger, the man who brought him to England – he could certainly hit a penalty, too.

38. Nigel Winterburn

When Arsenal’s final-ever European night at Highbury was interrupted by a squirrel on the pitch, it earned the nickname ‘Nutty Nigel’ – after an enduring ex-defender. Nigel Winterburn was mad, alright – but he was also a superb left-back who also scored the occasional rocket for the Gunners. He won three titles with Arsenal and was severely underappreciated by England.

37. George Armstrong

The Highbury clock could have kept its time to George Armstrong’s dependable jaunts down the wing. An ever- present in Arsenal’s 1971 Double-winning side, Armstrong was a key creator, setting up the Ray Kennedy goal that won the title and providing much- needed width. He made 500 league appearances – and shone in most of them.

36. Ashley Cole

Things may have ended in ignominy for Ashley Cole at Arsenal – but during his time on the red side of London, he rose to define the modern full-back. Cole came through the ranks at Arsenal and changed the landscape for left-backs: he’d get forward and overlap and yet no one could beat him for pace one-on-one.

35. John Radford

Only three men have scored more goals than John Radford in an Arsenal shirt. But while the Gunners’ history is littered with stylish strikers who ignited the imagination, Yorkshireman Radford was more of a no- frills frontman.

Radford recorded 149 strikes for Arsenal in his 12 years at the club, blossoming under Bertie Mee’s stewardship of the team. He was an old-school centre-forward, who loved to get stuck in and combine with his wingers – and he was unselfish too, setting up both goals in the 1971 FA Cup Final.

His phenomenal scoring record slowly dropped off but his commitment never did. Radford is still Arsenal’s youngest-ever hat- trick scorer too – and holds a special place in the hearts of those who watched him.

34. Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas would redefine the direction of Arsenal FC under Arsene Wenger, when he danced across the Highbury pitch as a precocious teenager. For so long, Arsenal had been all about power and might – but this Catalan kid recalibrated the focus to be on technical excellence from diminutive midfielders.

Fabregas had vision like no Arsenal star before him and a maturity from the age of 16. He could control games effortlessly, bending defences to his will and he led by example across the field. He was a key figure when Arsenal made the 2006 Champions League Final and when he picked up the captaincy, he became an icon of the Emirates era.

33. Sylvain Wiltord

While Manchester City fans have “Agueroooo!”, Gooners have “Wiltoooord!”, the iconic Martin Tyler scream when Arsenal’s Super Sylvain scored the winner at Old Trafford in 2002, clinching the first part of a historic Double.

Wiltord was a record signing, having scored in the Euro 2000 Final. The Frenchman played either out wide or up front and was pacy, strong and a man for the big occasion, netting for the Gunners consistently in his four years at the club. While there were plenty of flashier names in North London though, Wiltord will forever be remembered as a player who rotated often but got the job done – he scored some important goals along the way, too.

32. Charlie Nicolas

Charlie Nicholas was described as “the most exciting player to emerge in Britain since George Best” when he signed for Arsenal in 1983 – no pressure then. ‘Champagne Charlie’ was a luxury player of extravagant skill, who could turn a match on its head on

a whim. Two goals in a Boxing Day fixture against Tottenham proved that the season he joined, while the forward landed Arsenal’s Player of the Year award in 1984. Nicholas netted twice in the League Cup Final of 1987 to become a Wembley hero for the Gunners and perhaps his star quality was dimmed by the lack of a great strike partner – but for a while, he glittered at Highbury.

31. Steve Bould

George Graham had a novel form of scouting. He would ask his secretary to send over local newspapers to find out which players journalists were raving about – and that’s how he found Lee Dixon. He sent a scout to watch the right-back, only for a recommendation to be made of Steve Bould, too.

Bould never let that scout down. He was a no-nonsense defender with brawn and brain; positionally flawless, strong in the tackle and Tony Adams’ right-hand man. In 1989, he was Arsenal’s number 10, the third centre-back in Graham’s back five at Anfield that won the league – and just like he did that night, he would nullify strikers effortlessly week in, week out.

30-21

30. Alex James

“There wasn’t much about him physically, but he had sublime skills and the knack of letting the ball do the work,” the great Tom Finney said of Alex James. The Scot was recognisable by his baggy shorts and gelled hair and later drew comparisons to Dennis Bergkamp for his elegance. James won six trophies at Arsenal in Herbert

Chapman’s golden era, playing as a deep-lying lynchpin at a time when that kind of role didn’t really exist. He was the most intelligent player on any field, had unbelievable passing range and he could cushion a ball with ease. It wasn’t just Tom Finney – he became an inspiration for countless players of his day.

29. Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Kanu was embroiled in controversy on his Arsenal debut when the striker failed to play the ball back to Sheffield United in the FA Cup – and Arsenal offered to replay the tie. Thankfully, he more than recovered to earn the fans’ adulation.

With long legs, deceptive pace and an eye for the spectacular, Kanu became a cult hero at Arsenal with his infectious individuality. Whether it was his incredible hat-trick against Chelsea – complete with a third goal from an impossibly tight angle – or his two-fingered ‘gunner’ salute when he scored, the Nigerian loved to grab the spotlight; he also had a fantastic knack for getting a goal when he’d come off the bench.

28. Ted Drake

Ted Drake scored seven goals in a single match against Aston Villa in 1935. It was a club record and top flight record in England that still stands today – but Drake was unhappy that an eighth strike went over the line, only for the referee to rule it out. Where was VAR when he needed it?

The no.9 was a quintessential Arsenal forward blessed with speed, bravery and ferocious shot power. Drake was prolific in his day too, the perfect focal point in the Gunners’ side, scoring 124 goals in 167 league games. He’s still the club’s joint-fifth highest goalscorer of all time and won two league titles and an FA Cup while a Gunner.

27. Kolo Toure

When he was brought in for a trial with Arsenal, Kolo Toure was so keen to impress that he accidentally floored Arsene Wenger with a two-footed lunge. Typically, Wenger appreciated his passion and signed him up.

The effervescent Ivorian was soon converted from a midfielder into a defender alongside Sol Campbell, as Wenger looked to rebuild the classic back four into something a little more modern. Toure was powerful, pacy and had lightning reactions, making him perfect in the backline. He matured into an Invincible but he never lost that enthusiasm for defending and throwing himself into the game. He remains one of Arsenal’s most underrated players of a platinum era of success.

26. Frank McLintock

Nottingham Forest striker John Barnwell was sold by Arsenal to raise the capital to sign £80,000 Frank McLintock. You can imagine the scenes when on his debut, McLintock accidentally assisted Barnwell to score a simple tap-in. In fact, McLintock’s early years at Arsenal were so poor that he insisted Arsenal drop the white sleeves, since it was so hard to live up to the famous kit.

Thankfully, McLintock became a leader on the field and not just a dedicated follower of fashion. The Gunners captain during the 1971 Double-winning side, McLintock was named FWA Footballer of the Year during the campaign and dragged the team across the line in key results during the season.

25. Lee Dixon

Arsene Wenger later admitted to Lee Dixon that he didn’t think he’d play as long as he did. While the right-back was always hard-working and tirelessly drove up and down the right for Arsenal, it was his intelligence as a defender that cemented his longevity. Dixon was always in the right place at the right time.

He was 25 when he won his first title with Arsenal in that dramatic final match at Anfield in 1989, and he went on to become one of the club’s most dependable figures. Virtually no one ever challenged him for his position – and he was imperious as a full-back for well over decade.

24. Emmanuel Petit

Emmanuel Petit remains the only Arsenal player to have ever scored in a World Cup Final, having scored the third for France in 1998. The midfielder was brought by Wenger across from his old team Monaco and had an instant impact for the Gunners, winning the Double alongside Patrick Vieira.

The pair worked in perfect tandem, covering the pitch with grit and gusto, while Petit was also capable of an out-of- the-box drive into the top corner of the net. He may have only spent three years in North London but the Frenchman remains a staple of a classic side – and one of the ’90s’ greatest Premier League imports.

23. Kenny Sansom

Arsenal signed Kenny Sansom in exchange for Clive Allen, who they’d made the most expensive teenager in world football just a few weeks earlier. While it was certainly an odd move, it’s difficult to argue that it wasn’t a phenomenal deal for the Gunners.

Sansom would become one of the best left- backs in British football and an ever-present for Arsenal during his first season. He was steady, strong and had impeccable stamina, barely missing a minute for the club. He quickly became a fan favourite and would later take on the captaincy. He was simply the complete defender, winning the League Cup in 1987 and earning 86 England caps.

22. Paul Merson

Paul Merson was an integral part of Arsenal’s championship win in 1989 and scored another 13 goals when the Gunners retained their title in 1991. He was youthful, imaginative and unpredictable – and he soon became a household name with his trademark flair and hard running.

But Merse didn’t always find it easy and for all his natural ability, it was perhaps his graft which made him a true great. After admitting his addictions in 1994, the Londoner came back to play over 100 games in a row for the Arsenal, as fans welcomed him back as a hero. He’s remembered for his mercurial spirit – but beneath his incredible abilities, there was steely resolve, too.

21. Marc Overmars

“I like English football because there is more pace,” Marc Overmars said when he joined Arsenal in 1997. “With my speed and quality I think it will be good for me here.”

While the Dutchman took a while to hit top speed in an Arsenal shirt, he didn’t look back once he got there. Overmars was quicksilver down the left and equally adept on either foot, cutting in to score or crossing to assist teammates.

A key figure in Wenger’s first Double in 1998, Overmars scored the crucial winner away to Manchester United in the league and the opener in the FA Cup Final.

20-11

20. Gilberto Silva

Arsene Wenger once said that Gilberto Silva was the most underrated player he’d ever worked with. “He was naturally discreet,” the Frenchman said of the World Cup winner, who would sweep up behind the more attacking players and break up play on counterattacks.

Gilberto arrived at Arsenal having never played in European football before and instantly won admirers with his calmness on the ball and excellent reading of the game. He was the perfect companion to the more energetic, eye-catching Patrick Vieira, but just as important to the Arsenal side that went unbeaten for 49 matches. When Arsenal reached the Champions League Final in 2006, the Brazilian was the lynchpin of the midfield.

“You only realise how much you miss him when he doesn’t play,” Wenger said of the man known as ‘the invisible wall’. He may not have made the headlines but his presence was integral to the side’s success.

19. Bob Wilson

Bob Wilson would’ve signed for Manchester United were it not for his father telling him, “Och son, football’s not a proper job.” He studied to be a teacher at Loughborough College instead, only turning professional at the age of 23.

But despite his father’s protestations, Wilson became one of the most influential British goalkeepers of the 20th century. He was incredibly brave, rushing out at strikers’ feet like his hero Bert Trautmann and commanding his box with energy and immense leadership. Wilson was the custodian when Arsenal won the Fairs Cup in 1970 and the Double a year later.

Wilson was a trustworthy figure in one of the greatest Arsenal sides ever – and a true servant to the club, he remained with Arsenal decades later, acting as David Seaman’s coach across two more Doubles. An Arsenal man through and through, he’s one of the most loved people to have ever walked through those hallowed Marble Halls.

18. Alan Smith

In his first season at Leicester City, Alan Smith scored 13 goals in a strike partnership with Gary Lineker. While Lineker went on to play for Tottenham, Smith moved to the red side of North London – and immortalised himself at Anfield in 1989.

Smith scored the first goal in the 2-0 victory that brought the title back to Highbury that night, scooping the Golden Boot in the process. He netted another 114 goals for the Gunners throughout his career, winning the Golden Boot again en route to the 1991 title and scoring the winner in the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup Final. Smith was nimble and agile, with quick reactions in the box and he was tall, too – frequently he’d outjump defenders to turn the ball home, making him a perfect striker, whatever the style of play.

With decisive goals in moments that mattered, Smith knew exactly when to make his talents count. The striker was the man for all moments for the Gunners.

17. David Rocastle

In March 2001, David Rocastle passed away, at just 33. He is still greatly missed by everyone at Arsenal, as a gentleman and a bringer of brilliance.

‘Rocky’ burst through the ranks at Highbury, demonstrating flair and flamboyance in abundance. He was sharp and pacy, able to cover ground and operated either out wide or in the centre for the Gunners, becoming a key figure when Arsenal won the title in 1989. Fans would rise to their feet whenever he got the ball, as this Lewisham-born attacker was capable of the unexpected whenever he found space.

Rocastle would win another title in 1991, cementing his place as a universally loved figure among Arsenal fans. His legacy is that the likes of Ian Wright watched him and felt like if he could do it, so could they. Fittingly, the indoor centre at Arsenal’s academy is named after him: Rocky was a shining light who continues to glow for so many.

16. Pat Jennings

Pat Jennings was never a goalkeeper for the spectacular. He was so good at knowing exactly where to stand on his line that he barely had to move to make a save. In fact, so unspectacular was Jennings, he moved from Tottenham to Arsenal and he’s still equally loved and respected by both sides.

Jennings played over 200 times in the league for the Gunners during an eight-year spell. Though Arsenal only won the 1979 FA Cup during his time with the club, he was an imperious figure between the sticks with Arsenal and became a favourite with fans for his steady and calm presence. Bob Wilson would remark that his successor was the polar opposite to him in his composure in goal.

Jennings played for Arsenal until 1985 – which was impressive considering that Spurs let him go not expecting him to have much left in the tank. He still ranks as one of Britain’s finest-ever stoppers.

15. Pat Rice

”It really and truthfully is great to be thought of so highly by the Arsenal fans and I hope that I will always have that rapport with them,” Pat Rice once said.

He perhaps still doesn’t realise quite how loved he is by supporters.

The right-back saw highs and lows in a 13-year playing career at Highbury – and stuck by the club throughout. He emerged as a superb defender for Bertie Mee, becoming a cornerstone in Arsenal’s 1971 Double- winning side, but as the team around him fragmented, Rice remained. He was integral in helping guide the Gunners away from relegation in the mid-’70s and earned the captaincy in 1977.

Rice then got his hands on the FA Cup once more in 1979 and returned in the Wenger years as assistant manager. The Northern Irishman has come to represent the graft and loyalty that Gooners demand from their stars – and few have given more of their life to the club than Pat Rice.

14. Ray Parlour

In the best week of Ray Parlour’s career, the ‘Romford Pele’ managed to score a worldie in an FA Cup Final win, before getting the Man of the Match award at Old Trafford, as Arsenal completed the Double in 2002. According to the man himself, practically everyone he bumped into between those two games wanted to buy him a pint.

They still do, too. The midfielder was a cult hero for his work rate, his passing and his ability to combine with other players – but he never lost the everyman touch that made him a favourite with Gooners down the pub. Parlour could be counted on, wherever he played across the midfield and as he matured from a wiry 19-year-old into an assured presence in midfield, the unsung hero of so many trophy wins became a leader for the Gunners that Arsene Wenger would lean on in key moments.

13. Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell might just be the greatest signing that Arsenal ever made. Not only did he cost absolutely nothing, he won two Premier League titles, correcting a problem position for the Gunners – and, to top it all off, his move came from bitter rivals Tottenham.

Campbell was already a hero for defecting from Spurs, but his commanding performances at the heart of the Gunners’ defence made him a fans’ favourite. He led by example, giving Arsenal strength, heart and pace in the backline and he elevated his game to become one of the best centre-backs in the world at Highbury. That he helped win the title at White Hart Lane merely made him an Arsenal legend.

It was Campbell who later scored the goal in the Champions League Final that made fans dream and he also oversaw the transition away from Tony Adams in defence and towards a new era. He played at Tottenham longer – but he’s Arsenal through and through, now.

12. Freddie Ljungberg

There was perhaps no bigger big-game player for Arsenal than Freddie Ljungberg. The super Swede was always involved when the team needed him most, whether that was a Champions League goal, a strike against Manchester United or in a knockout cup match. In fact, Ljungberg will be remembered most as the man who scored two FA Cup Final goals for the Gunners.

But not just a finisher, Ljungberg was an all-round tour de force who typified the energetic, physical brand of football that Wenger brought to North London. Ljungberg was short, quick and would make darting runs late into the box to finish off chances – and he had a fiery side, too; he loved to get involved in the defensive side of the game.

If you grew up supporting Ljungberg, the chances are that you or someone you know dyed your hair red because of this whirlwind winger. He’s still a club favourite all these years on.

11. David O'Leary

David O’Leary made a record 722 appearances for Arsenal. That will probably never be broken – and it’s fitting that such an excellent defender and loyal servant should forever hold that record.

The Irish international made his debut as an exuberant 17 year old and quickly settled down to become one of the most elegant, unassuming defenders of a generation. O’Leary’s composure fed through to the rest of the team, and he became the youngest player to break the 100 and 200-match milestones for the Gunners, and over all of that time, he led with distinction and class. The centre-back still played over 20 times when the North Londoners won the title in 1989, before winning it again in 1991.

In his final season, O’Leary won the 1993 League Cup and FA Cup; that he’d also been involved in the 1979 Wembley success was an incredible example of his longevity. But it’s not just how long he played that’s impressive, he was one of Arsenal’s greatest- ever defenders, too.

10-1

10. Cliff Bastin

That Cliff Bastin’s name is still mentioned as one of the greatest to have ever played for Arsenal, nearly 100 years after his debut, is testament not just to the goals he scored – but the style with which he played.

Bastin signed for Arsenal as a teenager and those who have only heard his name and his scoring record may be surprised to realise he wasn’t a centre-forward. Instead, he played much of his career as an inside- left – even becoming more of a creator when Alex James was injured – and still managed to net 178 in 395 games for the Gunners.

It was almost 50 years after he retired that Bastin’s unbelievable striking record was to be broken. He achieved incredible things in another era of the game but Bastin’s exploits transcended Herbert Chapman’s generation. He is simply one of the greatest goalscorers of all time – and of any time.

9. Charlie George

Charlie George watched Arsenal from the terraces as a boy. As a man, he wrote himself into the club’s history with one of the most iconic FA Cup moments ever.

It was George’s volley that thundered past Liverpool’s Ray Clemence to win the 1971 FA Cup Final for Arsenal. Wembley erupted with joy, as the hero of the hour lay on his back, arms spread wide – and a generation of Gooners copied it in the playground.

George won the Double that season as a swaggering attacking midfielder and over the course of his Gunners career, he’d provide plenty more moments of magic. While injuries affected just how good he would become, George will forever be remembered as one of the first fans labelled as ‘The King of Highbury’ and as a legend who brought the house down with flashes of genius; one, in particular, will never be forgotten.

8. David Seaman

1-0 to the Arsenal just wouldn’t have been possible without David Seaman. At his peak, the goalkeeper became a household name and a national treasure – and though he cost a British record fee for a goalkeeper when he moved for £1.3m, it was an absolute bargain for George Graham.

Seaman conceded just 18 goals as Arsenal stormed to the 1990-91 title, only losing once along the way. The Yorkshireman earned the nickname ‘Safe Hands’ and as the Gunners established themselves as cup specialists, Seaman thrived as a match-winner.

The custodian was a rock for two Doubles under Arsene Wenger and will forever be known for the fingertip claw that he made against Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi in 2003, a save many still believe to be one of the greatest of all time. It’s thanks to him that Arsenal made that final – and he captained them to the trophy just weeks later in his final match for the club. Fittingly, he earned a clean sheet, too.

7. Liam Brady

Liam Brady was one of the most naturally gifted players to ever pull on the red and white shirt. He was strong, quick, had incredible vision and a ferocious shot, and his footballing brain was second to none – he simply made football fun.

And in an Arsenal team that faltered in the mid-’70s, ‘Chippy’ was a rare bright spark. The Irishman became an unstoppable playmaker for the attack ahead of him as the Gunners reached three FA Cup Finals in a row between 1978 and 1980, winning in 1979. It was Brady who started the move for the winner – although an equally memorable piece of his genius came in a 5-0 victory against Tottenham, as he looped a long-range screamer into the top corner.

Brady was the club’s Player of the Year three times and PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 1979. Rarely had Highbury seen such a natural superstar in his pomp – and he’s still loved by all those he enthralled.

6. Robert Pires

Robert Pires struggled early on at Arsenal due to the physicality of the game. Arsene Wenger had to temper the way he spoke to the Frenchman for fear of him going into his shell – he wasn’t like the rougher, tougher beasts that the Gunners had made their name bullying the league with.

Pires was cultured, deft and delicate – and that’s why fans loved him – though his penchant for scoring in the North London Derby helped too, of course. His teammates loved him too: when an injured Pires lifted the Premier League title in 2002, his colleagues all took to their knees to praise him.

Pires’s Arsenal career ended in a first-half substitution, as the Gunners went down to ten men in the 2006 Champions League Final. It was necessary, but not a fitting end for one of the most incredible wide players of his time.

5. Ian Wright

At the age of 22, Ian Wright was a bricklayer. He was almost 30 when the Premier League era began. That he not only became an Arsenal legend in his playing career, but also the Gunners’ top scorer, is an incredible testament to the man’s determination, goalscoring ability and incredible graft.

‘Wrighty’ signed for the Gunners in 1991 after six years impressing with Crystal Palace. He’d watched David Rocastle, a boy from his area, on TV in 1989 lifting the title – and now he wanted to win trophies, too.

But it wasn’t just the relentless goal record that Wright won over fans with, but his personality, too.

Arsenal’s no.8 would shout down to fans from the dressing room, dance after scoring on the pitch and was even reprimanded for roller-blading down Highbury’s Marble Halls. The striker had a troubled upbringing and to see him gleefully bouncing across the pitch, Gooners saw a part of themselves in their hero.

In 1997-98, he became a Double winner in Wenger’s side and finally got that league winner’s medal – but not before breaking the club’s all-time goalscoring record against Bolton Wanderers. When he scored the all- important goal, Wright revealed a vest saying “Just Done It” – and boy did he do it like no one else before or since.

4. Patrick Vieira

Arsene Wenger arrived at Arsenal as a complete unknown and brought a young French midfielder with him. While Wenger needed a little time to settle before he could be judged, the Frenchman claimed that everyone took one look at Patrick Vieira and thought the same thing: “at least he brings good players with him”.

Vieira was one of the greatest midfielders to ever play the game. Tall and strong, he was a defensive behemoth and loved a crunching tackle – but he’d carry the ball, too. He would be involved in all phases of play, he would charge across the pitch and at his very best, no one could get near him.

He took to English football immediately and would become a champion in 1998 alongside Emmanuel Petit, before carrying the midfield on his own for a second Double in 2002. Vieira grew into a leader too, ironing out the immaturity in his game to become the key figure in the Highbury midfield when Arsenal went unbeaten in 2004.

A year later, he’d leave North London as an FA Cup winner once more, scoring the final penalty in the shootout victory over Manchester United. It was an exquisite full stop to a career in which he dominated every midfield he played in – Arsenal haven’t been the same since he’s gone.

3. Tony Adams

Tony Adams once said that if you play for the name on the front of the shirt, the fans will remember the name on the back. Fans themselves still call the centre-back ‘Mr Arsenal’ even to this day – and many across the game still regard him as one of the greatest captains football has ever seen.

Adams was everything that Arsenal held in esteem for the 19 years that he served the club: brave, physical and an incredible reader of the game. He was the man that everyone else looked up to, with George Graham building his back four around him and making him captain of the club at just 21. In 1989, he’d be the rock at the heart of the title-winning defence.

But Adams never had it easy. An alcoholic, he battled addiction and came out the other side, returning to football as good as he ever was. He even adapted under Arsene Wenger to be better on the ball, even going on daring runs from defence – and in the final game of 1997-98, he scored the last goal of the season to bring the title to Highbury.

Adams’ celebration that day, arms open wide, is now cast in bronze in a statue outside the Emirates. He is the ultimate fans’ favourite and a true one-club man.

2. Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp pulled up to a petrol station when he arrived in England in 1995 and just happened to bump into his new teammate, Ian Wright. Wright was over the moon, screaming with glee – and he wasn’t the only one.

Arsenal signed a genuine superstar when the non- flying Dutchman landed in the mid-’90s. He had been on Ballon d’Or shortlists, was a star with the Netherlands and he was here in North London to give Arsenal the spark that they needed. And though his goal record never particularly stood out, the moments of pure imagination that he’d provide in his 11 years at the Gunners proved to last a lifetime.

One month, he had the top three to himself in the BBC’s Goal of the Month competition. He would score screamers, defy gravity and have fans talking about whether or not he meant what he’d achieved, decades later. Bergkamp was one of the most talented footballers to grace the Premier League and his genius led Arsenal to three title wins.

Thierry Henry would later say that his strike partner was the greatest player he’d ever played with, over the likes of Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane. Everything Bergkamp did was graceful and poetic – and he still inspires, years later.

1. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry signed for Arsenal as a misfit. He left as the all-time scorer, a leader, a legend and one of the greatest players of all time.

When he arrived the Frenchman was given a VHS tape of Ian Wright by vice-chairman David Dein, with the simple instructions to just copy the master at work and he would be fine. Things took a little while to click for Henry in an Arsenal shirt, as he was frustrated with learning how to play up front – but when Wenger told him to ask himself how he could help the team, something clicked within him.

There has never been a more complete forward in the Premier League. Henry racked up four Golden Boots and the season that he didn’t win it, he assisted 20 Premier League goals: no one has surpassed that. He was magnificent as Arsenal won the Double in 2002, and otherworldly as he scored 30 and Arsenal went unbeaten in 2003-04. In 2006, he put the Gunners on his back and led them to a Champions League Final.

He has transcended the club to be recognised as one of the classiest, most devastating and most skilful footballers to have ever lived. There has never been anyone like him – at Arsenal or anywhere else.

