Where are they now? Arsenal's Invincibles of 2003/04

The German is the only member of the side who played in all 38 league games in 2003/04, immediately becoming a stalwart between the posts in his first year at the club. He helped the Gunners win the league by a hefty 11-point margin over Chelsea, conceding only 26 goals in the process.

Lehman collected an FA Cup winner's medal the following season, before leaving Arsenal for Stuttgart in May 2008 and finally retiring at the age of 40 in 2010. He did, however, come out of retirement in March 2011 to help Arsenal through a goalkeeping injury crisis.

Lehmann returned to Arsenal after retirement as an assistant coach but departed in January 2019 to join Augsburg for an ill-fated spell that lasted less than three months.