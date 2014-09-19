Everything is normal at Real, says Ancelotti

The European champions have started poorly in La Liga this term, losing two of their three matches to sit 14th.

Real's form leaves them six points behind leaders Barcelona already and despite the early stage of the season, Ancelotti's sales of Angel Di Maria and Xabi Alonso have been regularly questioned.

That is despite the likes of James Rodriguez, Toni Kroos and Javier Hernandez arriving in the close-season.

But despite the pressure being on Real ahead of Saturday's clash at the Riazor, Ancelotti said he has not pleaded with his team for an outstanding effort.

"I haven't asked the team for anything special," Ancelotti said.

"We are used to playing in this stadium [Riazor] and all we need to do is to improve our performance, that's it.

"We need to be solid in our performances. We are improving so far and will be better."