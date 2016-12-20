Everything possible for Leipzig - Hasenhuttl

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl believes his team are capable of anything in the Bundesliga as they prepare to face Bayern Munich.

This season's surprise packets are level on points with Bayern and nine clear of third-placed Hoffenheim ahead of Wednesday's clash at the Allianz Arena.

Hasenhuttl feels his team can match what Leicester City did by stunningly winning the Premier League against the odds last season.

"Ralf [Rangnick, RB Leipzig director of sports] said weeks ago that everything is possible," he said.

"I think it's a little bit more difficult in Germany because we play a sensational season. We have one loss and three draws and have the same points as Bayern, 10 points ahead of Dortmund, 20 points ahead of teams who still play Champions League.

"If you want to be in front of Bayern, you have to play a perfect season. The good thing is that we don't have to measure us with them.

"We had a game last weekend which was more important when you look on the table. We won against third and now have a nine-point lead.

"Therefore the game on Wednesday is a bonus game for us and we can see what is missing. We want to see how far we are in our development and that is the exciting thing.

"The game won't change our strategy in the second leg of the season."

Hasenhuttl said he was excited to face Bayern to see just where his team are at almost midway through the season.

"I am looking forward to a very interesting task. Since today, we prepare for the game and what we have to look forward to," he said.

"You can recognise what a task we have to face. It's fun to look for solutions because Bayern are one of the best teams in the world.

"I know that everyone is eager to see how we will play against them."