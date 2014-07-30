Evian complete Bruno signing from Lille

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bastia, scoring eight Ligue 1 goals to bring him to the attention of Evian.

The Belgium Under-21 international worked his way through the youth system at Lille before making his first-team debut in January 2012.

With the likes of Solomon Kalou and Divock Origi ahead of him in the pecking order, Bruno moved to Corsica on loan and impressed in his 31 league appearances.

He had a year left on his Lille contract but chose to move to Evian after being convinced by coach Pascal Dupraz that it was the best place for his development.

"The speech from the coach simply seduced me," Bruno told the club's official website. "I think that there are values that correspond me here.

"This is a club that is growing, the facilities are great, and the squad looks welcoming and friendly.

"There is everything to make a good season."