Evra: France have fewer egos than before

Patrice Evra has hailed the atmosphere in the France camp at Euro 2016 and stressed there are fewer egos than at previous major tournaments.

France have endured their fair share of internal conflicts in recent years, with infighting harming their chances at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Evra is adamant there will be no repeat of such scenes, though, and has urged his younger team-mates to lead France to European glory.

"The atmosphere in the group is healthier than in previous generations I was part of. I am not going to hide from that," Evra told Le Parisien.

"The team needs more advice and guidance. There are fewer egos. That has always been the biggest strength of Didier Deschamps' teams. The team is the star.

"Some of the older players [of the past] are bitter and try to derail the younger players who could take their place. I have won too much in my life to be bitter. It is not about whether the young players surprise me, I want them to win me the Euros. I am putting the pressure on them.

"You have to be careful when you're young with what you say to the media. My job is to look after everyone and monitor them. I will tell the player who wins us the Euros that he is the best."

France started their Euro 2016 campaign with a 2-1 win over Romania, courtesy of a late Dimitri Payet winner.