Evra relishing Heinze reunion

“Gaby has been playing well for Marseille and I’m happy for him," he told United's official website.

“It wasn't easy at first with him [at Stade Velodrome] being a former Paris Saint-Germain player due to the rivalry between both sides.”

Despite Heinze’s acrimonious departure from the three time champions of Europe - in which he attempted to join the Red Devils' fierce rivals Liverpool of all teams, Evra is sure of a warm welcome for the Argentine when he returns to Old Trafford for the second leg.

“He will get a big ovation when he comes back to Old Trafford because he played so well for United,” he said. “But I don't want him to win against his old team."

Frenchman Evra, who recently put pen to paper on a new contract, has more than filled the void left by Heinze when he joined Real Madrid in 2007 and is developing a cult-like status - similar to his predecessor - among supporters.

Heinze has since revealed his regret over the way in which he left.

By Tom Biltcliffe