Evra relishing Heinze reunion
By Gregg Davies
Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra is looking forward to locking horns with former team-mate Gabriel Heinze when the Red Devils meet Marseille on Wednesday.
“Gaby has been playing well for Marseille and I’m happy for him," he told United's official website.
“It wasn't easy at first with him [at Stade Velodrome] being a former Paris Saint-Germain player due to the rivalry between both sides.”
GEAR:Up to 33% off Man United kits through Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50
Despite Heinze’s acrimonious departure from the three time champions of Europe - in which he attempted to join the Red Devils' fierce rivals Liverpool of all teams, Evra is sure of a warm welcome for the Argentine when he returns to Old Trafford for the second leg.
“He will get a big ovation when he comes back to Old Trafford because he played so well for United,” he said. “But I don't want him to win against his old team."
Frenchman Evra, who recently put pen to paper on a new contract, has more than filled the void left by Heinze when he joined Real Madrid in 2007 and is developing a cult-like status - similar to his predecessor - among supporters.
Heinze has since revealed his regret over the way in which he left.
NEWS:Heinze reveals Man United regret
By Tom Biltcliffe
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.