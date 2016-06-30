Evra suffers training injury

Patrice Evra suffered an injury scare during a France training session on Wednesday after a duel with Moussa Sissoko.

The Juventus defender required medical attention after an awkward fall and returned to training for some light stretching with a heavily bandaged hand as a result.

The incident occurred during a training session in Clairefontaine just four days before the hosts are set to take on Euro 2016 surprise package Iceland.

The French Football Federation did not give an update on the extent of the injury after training, and unless it proves serious Evra should be fine for his team's quarter-final tie.