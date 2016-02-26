Ex-Real Madrid defender Faubert joins Kilmarnock

Former Real Madrid and West Ham defender Julien Faubert has signed for Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old had been without a club since leaving Ligue 1 club Bordeaux at the end of last season.

He now joins the Scottish Premiership side and becomes new manager Lee Clark's first signing since taking over at Rugby Park.

Faubert spent five seasons playing in the Premier League with West Ham and had a brief loan spell with Madrid in 2009.

"Lee has taken a risk on me and when you feel like that as a player then you can break your neck for him on the pitch," said Faubert, who could make his debut against Hearts on Saturday.

"You will fight for him because he has taken a risk on you. I want to play football, I'm hungry to play competitive football and that's why I came here.

"It's a good opportunity for me to come back to British football."