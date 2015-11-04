Ex-WADA president Pound criticises FIFA

Former World Anti-Doping Agency president Dick Pound has questioned the lack of transparency at FIFA under Sepp Blatter.

Blatter is serving a 90-day suspension that could be extended by up to 45 days, which would effectively end his reign over world football - with the FIFA congress to replace him scheduled for February 26 next year.

That sanction came following an investigation into Blatter's conduct relating to allegations that he signed an "unfavourable" contract with the Caribbean Football Union in 2005 that market experts claim handed over World Cup television rights for a fraction of their market value.

He is also accused of making a "disloyal payment" in 2011 to UEFA president Michel Platini, who is serving the same punishment.

The episode continued a grim period for the world governing body, which has come under vast scrutiny over recent months.

Pound is the latest high-profile figure to offer his opinion at a sport conference in New York featuring leaders from different fields addressing concerns surrounding sport security, regulation and accountability.

He said: "I mean when you don't know - and nobody knows - how much Sepp Blatter makes as president of FIFA, it raises unnecessary questions.

"And if it's an amount, it's an amount you may say: 'Well, he's overpaid or he's underpaid'. Whatever it may be.

"But to hide it is bad. All that does is, is lead to speculation and suspicion and so forth."

Pound has also suggested change at the top could be just what FIFA needs.

He added: "If you are in power too long you tend to become a tourist.

"You know, if you can't do everything you want to do in eight or 12 years, you're not going to get it done. So you should move out of the way and let someone else try it."