EXCLUSIVE: Redknapp reveals love of rap

When it comes to music, the White Hart Lane outfit are perhaps more generally associated with cockney ivory-ticklers, Chas and Dave.

But speaking exclusively in the September issue of FourFourTwo the Spurs boss, who showcased his singing skills in an advertising campaign this summer, admitted he has been won over by the contents of his players’ iPods.

While rapper Jay-Z is a self-confessed fan of Tottenham’s arch rivals Arsenal, Redknapp explained it was one the New Yorker’s songs that soundtracked the Lilywhites’ march to the Champions League.

“I like the R’n’B and rap stuff that the players have on in the changing room before a game as its upbeat and gets them in the mood.

“They play stuff by Usher, Jay-Z and the like.”

“I was quite into the song Empire State of Mind that Jay-Z did with Alicia Keys – that was a bit of an anthem for us last season.”

The Tottenham manager’s taste for the urban genre is in stark contrast to some of his rivals, with Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti saying of the music played in the Stamford Bridge dressing room: “It is not even good music. Bad music, s**t music, rap music.”



By Patrick Barratt

