EXCLUSIVE Rodwell happy to stick with Toffees

Rodwell has been tipped to break into the England squad for next week's friendly with Hungary at Wembley following a string of high-class performances for Everton last season, which have reportedly seen both Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti cast envious glances in the 19-year-old's direction.

Stamford Bridge chief Ancelotti has seen Joe Cole, Michael Ballack and Juliano Belletti depart the club, while Old Trafford supremo Ferguson is preparing for the new season with Owen Hargreaves, Anderson and Michael Carrick all nursing injuries.

However, the midfielder has told FourFourTwo magazine that he remains happy to continue his progress under David Moyes' stewardship after putting pen-to-paper on a new five-year deal worth £30,000-a-week back in February.

"I've been here since I was a kid and known nothing different," he said, speaking exclusively in the September issue of FourFourTwo magazine, out now.

"I've always been happy here and there was never a doubt [to sign the new contract] in my mind. This is a massive club."

Rodwell became Everton's youngest player to play in Europe when making his debut for the Toffees at the age of 16 years and 284 days against AZ Alkmaar in 2007 and has since added some stunning strikes to his burgeoning reputation, including one against Manchester United last season.

"It was unbelievable. To this day it still feels great to have scored against Manchester United. I remember after the game how happy and proud my family were," he added.

"During the goal I didn't know what was going through my mind - I just did it. I got a bit of stick from the rest of the lads for flexing when I celebrated."

