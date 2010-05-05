EXCLUSIVE Rooney's top pre-match meal

The Three Lions' hopes at this summer's World Cup finals in South Africa hinge on both the fitness and performances of the Red Devils' top scorer, who has netted 35 goals for club and country since August.

Diet and nutrition now play a major role in the professional game, with clubs desperate to ensure their star performers maintain optimum levels for longer.

But, speaking exclusively in the new issue of FourFourTwo - out today - England's No.10 insisted that rather than eating pasta or chicken prior to crossing the white line, he prefers something much simpler.

"I tend to just have cereal before a game, probably a bowl of Coco Pops. The normal ones, not the Moons and Stars," he said.

The Manchester United marksman also admitted that he plans to travel light to South Africa next month, listing his essentials as:

"The Xbox with the FIFA game... and a pair of trainers. Apart from my boots, there's nothing for me to take because we're always in the England training gear. I don't have a lucky T-shirt or anything to take with me."

Rooney is interviewed at length in the June issue of FourFourTwo - out now - along with fellow England team-mates John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Theo Walcott and Aaron Lennon.



