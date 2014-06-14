Excuses are for losers, says Spain's Ramos

The Real Madrid defender was at the heart of a Spanish defence taken apart by the likes of Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben in their Group B opener.

Van Persie and Robben scored a brace each at the Dutch came from a goal down to thrash the holders and European champions while bolstering their own hopes of progression.

Speaking on Saturday, Ramos has accepted full blame for the result and backed the squad to bounce back against Chile on Wednesday.

"Excuses are for losers. Spain has a winning mentality and we will not live in the past," he said.

"The dressing room is more united than ever. The success of this group is to get up in difficult times.

"Much is expected of us, we have the hope and optimism of our people and our country but they have not yet sent us home.

"We accept the criticism, but I am convinced that Spain has full confidence in the team."

For Vicente del Bosque and Spain the defeat, bears some similarities to their opening loss against Switzerland before going on to win the competition four years ago.

Ramos warned Spain's rivals they had not given up hope of retaining their trophy and stated Del Bosque would make any necessary decisions in terms of team line-ups.

"It was not a dream start. We are hurt but we are full of hope, motivation and hunger to play," he added.

"There is no time for regrets. We have to go until the death, as one, which has been the key to our success in (recent) years

"The coach is more knowledgeable to make changes if he sees fit. He is best placed to decide."