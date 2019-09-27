Exeter set to stick with winning side for Grimsby visit

Exeter boss Matt Taylor will be loathe to change a winning team as the Grecians chase a new club record against Grimsby.

If they avoid defeat, Taylor’s table-topping side will set a new mark of 14 league games unbeaten stretching back to the end of last season.

Taylor’s main decision is whether to hand his new French midfielder Nigel Atangana a role in the line-up for the first time.

Atangana, who moved to St James’s Park after being released by Cheltenham in the summer, is more likely to feature from the bench.

Grimsby boss Michael Jolley must decide whether to keep faith in his youth graduates after their 7-1 Carabao Cup mauling by Chelsea.

Mattie Pollock and Harry Clifton were both included in the Mariners’ line-up as Jolley made four changes to the side who beat Macclesfield last Saturday.

Luke Waterfall is available to return after being cup-tied at Stamford Bridge, but defender Ludvig Ohman is still battling a groin strain.

Striker Ahkeem Rose is pushing for a place in the starting line-up after earning a spot on the bench at Chelsea following a hamstring problem.