Explained: What happened at Manchester United's London meeting amid Erik ten Hag uncertainty

Manchester United have endured a tragic start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure after the club suffered its worst start to a Premier League campaign, having so far yielded just eight points from seven games with only five goals scored. New signings Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte have failed to impress, with Leny Yoro still currently sidelined and not expected back until at least Christmas.

Off the pitch, INEOS bosses are said to be considering their options, after previously expressing their confidence in former Ajax boss Ten Hag. A meeting in Knightsbridge, London took place yesterday and here's what we know so far about what went down.

Erik ten Hag seems safe for now, but for how much longer?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a disastrous start for the Red Devils, but according to The Guardian, Ten Hag seems safe in his post as first-team manager, for now. A 0-0 draw with Aston Villa followed a 3-3 draw with FC Porto in the Europa League before the international break, as Manchester United squandered a two-goal lead in Portugal.

It is that very soft core in defence that continues to draw criticism, especially given it is clear Ten Hag is still working to solve just what exactly is his best starting eleven. Manchester United's tactics have been heavily criticised, especially given the huge gaps in midfield left when turning over possession and the problems finding the back of the net.

Last seasons top scorer Rasmus Hojlund has just returned from injury and the setbacks keep coming, with Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Yoro all currently sidelined.

What was the INEOS meeting about and how much longer will Ten Hag get?

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS meets members of the press ahead (Image credit: Getty Images)

The question on everyone's lips remains how much more time the Dutchman will be allocated at the helm. Thomas Tuchel is rumoured to have already been suggested as a replacement, according to MEN Sport, with the German still out of work.

The international break provides a chance for some of Manchester United's players to once again link up with their respective nations across the globe, before returning for a game against Brentford on October 19.

Sky Sports News believes the meetings in London are just a regular occurrence for the Red Devils new board members, with staffing, stadium plans and player contracts all set to be discussed in the wide-ranging gatherings.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems highly likely that Ten Hag's future would have been discussed in some capacity, though how detailed that conversation would have gone is certainly unclear.