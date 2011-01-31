FA appoint Southgate in development role

His main responsibility will be to develop more young players in the wake of England's dismal showing at the World Cup last year.

Southgate, who played for and managed Middlesbrough after featuring as a defender for Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, will work closely with the FA's director of football development Trevor Brooking.

"As a former England player I'm committed to helping develop a greater number of high-quality international players," Southgate said.

"It is a great challenge and I know there is a lot of work to complete after an extensive review took place last year."

Southgate also said he hoped to forge stronger links between the Premier League clubs and the England set-up.