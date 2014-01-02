FA Cup Preview: Southampton v Burnley

Despite losing last term's top scorer, Charlie Austin, Burnley have made a superb start to the Championship season and sit second in the table after 24 matches.

Danny Ings has starred up front for Burnley, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, and he struck twice in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Huddersfield Town, a result that left manager Sean Dyche purring.

"There were some real good pockets of football. We looked back to what we're about, really, because we created so many chances," Dyche said.

"The amount of good quality play from us, the number of chances we created, the number of counter-attacks and the quality within them, it wasn't as convincing as arguably it could have been."

Burnley, who won eight matches in a row in September and October, have the second best defence in the Championship but had stuttered prior to the win over Huddersfield, winning just two of their last 11 matches.

They have also failed to win on the road since October but will surely be boosted by the challenge of trying to defeat Premier League Southampton.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were blown away by Chelsea on Wednesday, conceding three goals in the last 30 minutes as they slumped to a 3-0 home defeat.

The defeat signalled the first time under Pochettino that Southampton had lost back-to-back home matches and the manager will demand a quick response.

Southampton have won just one of their last nine matches and have been blighted by several injuries to key players.

Goalkeeper Artur Boruc (hand) and midfielder Victor Wanyama (calf) have been absent recently, while Pablo Daniel Osvaldo missed the Chelsea game through illness.

Former Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez is Southampton's top scorer this season with nine goals and will be keen to perform against his old club.

Burnley and Southampton have won the FA Cup once each, with the former lifting the famous trophy in 1914 and the top-flight club 62 years later.

Southampton reached the final as recently as 2003 when they lost to Arsenal, but neither side has made it past the fifth round in the last five years.

The two sides have played each other 10 times since the turn of the millennium, with Southampton winning three while five have been draws, with goals from Adam Lallana and Billy Sharp giving them a 2-0 triumph in their last meeting in February 2012.

And they have not met in the FA Cup for 106 years, when Southampton claimed a 2-1 win at Burnley in the first round.