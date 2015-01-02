FA Cup Preview: West Brom v Gateshead

Pulis was handed the reins at The Hawthorns on New Year's Day, taking charge after Alan Irvine's ill-fated - and brief - spell in charge.

His presence seemed to spark an immediate reaction, too, with the former Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss watching on from the stands as his new side earned an impressive 1-1 Premier League draw at West Ham United on Thursday.

It is for his efforts in the league, with West Brom currently 17th, that Pulis will be judged - although Sunday's visit of the Conference side should provide a nice distraction.

Pulis will once again take a place in the stands and is looking forward to seeing how his players fare in their second outing in quick succession.

"We have two games in three days so it's difficult to really work with the players," said Pulis during his introdcutory news conference on Friday.

"I went down at half-time and had a chat with the lads yesterday; I'll have more time in the dressing room at Gateshead but I still want to sit upstairs and have a look.

"I really recognise that supporters want to do well in the cups. I will try to win the game and will put out a strong team.

"It will be a team picked to win a game of football, irrespective of who were are playing.

"I have great respect for Gateshead, what they have done and the players they have got.

"I certainly will not be underestimating them and I don't think anybody at this football club should."

While third-round appearances are rare for Gateshead, they went much further when reaching the quarter-finals in 1952-53.

And there is confidence in the camp that they can pull off an upset at the weekend, with full-back JJ O'Donnell - who will miss the clash due to a foot problem - telling the club's official website: "The lads know they have nothing to lose, and it’s the FA Cup, where anything can happen.

"Everyone loves a giant-killing, and even if we go there and get a draw, we'll be carrying the spirit of the competition."