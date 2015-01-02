FA Cup Preview: Yeovil v Man United

Gary Johnson's side were handed a plum draw when paired with United but a difficult fixture may prove even trickier should Louis van Gaal utilise the opportunity to give some of his recovering stars an outing.

Recent recruits Angel Di Maria, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo, who cost over £100 million combined, are all nearing returns to action following injury lay-offs, with the likes of Adnan Januzaj, Rafael da Silva and James Wilson also pushing for a place in the XI.

One player on the comeback trail is left-back Luke Shaw, who is likely to play in the absence of Ashley Young - who suffered a hamstring injury at Stoke City on New Year's Day.

"I need game time now," Shaw told the club's official website. "I had 60 minutes against Stoke and that was pre-planned.

"If I had been able to go on longer then I would have done, but I think the main thing for me now is to get a run of games together.

"It was a great feeling watching the team do well [in my absence]. We always want to win the games and now I am back fit I want to be a part of the winning run."

Van Gaal, though, is unlikely to take Yeovil lightly having already overseen an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at the hands of MK Dons in the League Cup second round.

Their fortunes have improved significantly since, however, and the 11-time FA Cup winners enter the fixture on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run.

Yeovil boss Johnson is well aware of the challenge that awaits, although he is still hoping for a "miracle".

"If the cameras only go to the places where they think there might be an upset, well thanks very much," he told TheFA.com ahead of the televised clash.

"Of course we'd need a miracle to pull it off, but the FA Cup is the FA Cup, that's the beauty of it.

"It’s 11 men against 11 men and on the day nobody knows what's going to happen. Everybody thinks they know, but nobody knows for sure.

"Man United is the biggest draw in that third round what most people would be looking for – and now it's our turn.

"We played Liverpool 10 years ago, and Arsenal 10 years before that. But Man United was the draw we all wanted so it was a moment of great excitement."

The sides have previously met twice before in the competition, the last of those fixtures resulting in an 8-0 win for United in September 1949 after then-Southern League side Yeovil had eliminated First Division high rollers Sunderland in the previous round.