FA Cup quarter-final draw: who is playing who in the next round?

The FA Cup quarter-final draw took place this evening on ITV. With the full draw for the next round as follows:

Crystal Palace vs Everton or Borehamwood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Manchester City

The magic of the Cup has been in full force this season, with some big shocks in the competition. The latest upset saw Middlesbrough take another Premier League scalp in the form of Spurs in the fifth round. Boro had already knocked out Manchester United, on penalties, in the previous round of fixtures.

The quarter-final is the last round where teams can play in their own grounds. From the semis onwards, games will be held at Wembley Stadium.

The FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of Friday 18 March to Monday 21 March 2022.

Nottingham Forest play Huddersfield on Monday night at 8.30pm GMT.

