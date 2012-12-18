FA Cup Third Round competition Ts and Cs

WIN:FA Cup Third Round tickets to Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

1. The Competition is organised by Haymarket Media Group Ltd. (Company number: 00267189), Teddington Studios, Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9BE (the Promoter). The Prize is provided by AB InBev UK Limited (Company number: 3982132) (Prize Provider).

2. This Competition is open to all persons aged 18 or over resident in the UK (England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland), excluding the employees of the Promoter, the Prize Provider or their immediate families, associated agents, or anyone associated with the administration of this Competition.

3. The competition period commences on FourFourTwo.com on December 18 2012 and closes at 9am on December 21 2012 (the Competition Period).

4. One entry per person throughout the Competition Period. No purchase necessary, internet access required.

5. To enter the competition and be in with a chance of winning the Prize, participants should answer the following competition question: Which famous Brighton fan is also a shareholder in the club? a) Norman Cook b) Simon Cowell c) Jamie Theakston (the Competition Question) at FourFourTwo.com within the Competition Period.

6. Participants should answer the Competition Question by entering the relevant details including their name, age and telephone number specified on FourFourTwo.com by the end of the Competition Period (the Entry).

7. One (1) participant who submits the required details (see paragraph 6) and answers the question correctly will be picked at random by an independent adjudicator (the Winning Participant). No responsibility will be accepted for any entry that is incomplete or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions in any way.

8. By entering this Competition, all participants will be deemed to have read and understood these Terms and Conditions and be bound by them and the requirements in any other promotional material.

9. The Promoter will take all reasonable steps to avoid disappointing participants.

10. The 1 x Winning Participant will receive a prize consisting of two tickets for his or her self and one guest to Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United at The American Express Community Stadium, Village Way, Brighton, BN1 9BL (Stadium) on January 5 2013 at 12:30pm (the Prize).

11. The Winning Participant and their guest will be responsible for their travel arrangements and any related expenses including (but not limited to) insurance, food and drink.

12. There are two (2) tickets available in total in the home end. Stadium security reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone wearing opposition shirts or colours.

13. The 1 x Winning Participant and their guest must be free and available on January 5 2013 to attend The FA Cup Third Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at The American Express Community Stadium.

14. The Winning Participant will receive their tickets by Royal Mail special delivery no later than 12pm on Friday January 4 2013.

15. The Prize Provider and Haymarket Media Group Ltd. reserve the right to substitute the prize for another prize of equal value.

16. The Prize is event and date specific must be accepted as offered and is not transferable. No cash alternative will be offered in whole or part.

17. The 1