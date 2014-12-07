FA Cup Wrap: Worcester hold Scunthorpe

Only Blyth Spartans are ranked lower than sixth-tier side Worcester and they will be dreaming of facing a Premier League club in round three, though Carl Heeley's men still face the prospect of a replay.

Paddy Madden put Scunthorpe ahead in the 35th minute, but the League One side were pegged back in the first minute of the second half when Daniel Nti got the goal which ensured Worcester's FA Cup adventure goes in.

Dover guaranteed their spot in the next round, though, with the Conference Premier side beating League Two outfit Cheltenham Town 1-0 on the road.

The tie looked to be heading for a stalemate, but Connor Essam found the net seven minutes from time to claim an upset.

League One sides Barnsley and Rochdale were held to goalless draws by Conference Premier sides Chester and Aldershot Town, but Bradford City had no such problems against lower-league opposition as they beat Dartford 4-1.

Colchester United defeated Peterborough United 1-0 in an all-League One tie, with George Moncur netting a stoppage time winner soon after Sam Walker saved an Aaron Mclean penalty in a dramatic finale.

AFC Wimbledon edged out League Two leaders Wycombe Wanderers by the same scoreline at Adams Park.

Also into the third round are Gateshead, who sprung a surprise by beating Exeter City in the first round, as well as Southport and Bristol City - winners against Eastleigh and Telford United respectively.