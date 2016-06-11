FA dismayed by Marseille violence, with UEFA probe expected

The Football Association has expressed dismay after England's Euro 2016 opener against Russia in Marseille descended into violence.

Skirmishes between English supporters, their Russian counterparts and French riot police had overshadowed the build-up to the Group B fixture, with ugly scenes tarnishing the match itself, a 1-1 draw at the Stade Velodrome.

Omnisport understands UEFA will launch a probe into the fighting inside the stadium, having been powerless to investigate incidents in Marseille during the week.

"We regret the trouble in Marseille today," an FA statement read.

"The FA is very disappointed about the terrible scenes of disorder and of course condemns such behaviour.

"It is now in the hands of the relevant authorities to identify those involved in trouble and deal with them appropriately and quickly.

"At this time the FA urges England supporters to act in a respectful manner and support England in the right way."