FA fines Birmingham chief executive £7,500
By PA Staff
Birmingham chief executive Xuandong Ren has been fined £7,500 by the Football Association for his post-match behaviour at Cardiff earlier this month.
The Blues lost the Sky Bet Championship fixture on December 16 3-2, with Cardiff captain Sean Morrison scoring a last-minute winner after Birmingham had led 2-1.
A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: “An independent Regulatory Commission has fined Xuandong Ren £7,500 for a breach of FA Rule E3.
“The @BCFC CEO admitted that his language and behaviour towards a match official at the end of an EFL Championship fixture against Cardiff City FC on Wednesday 16 December 2020 was abusive, insulting and improper.”
