FA propose blanket ban on betting in football

The changes, which would take effect from the start of the 2014-15 season, would see any participant from the fourth step of England's non-League pyramid up to the Premier League prohibited from gambling, directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition anywhere in the world.

Additionally, the proposals - approved by the FA Council and The Football Regulatory Authority - would also outlaw betting on any other football-related issue, including the transfer of players, employment of managers or team selection.

FA shareholders will need to agree on the changes at their Annual General Meeting on May 21 before they could be put into force.

The current regulations state that no participant is allowed to bet on a match or competition that they are involved in or can influence in that season, or any other-football related matter concerning the league in which they compete.

However, the FA's director of football governance and regulation Darren Bailey believes that the new rules would send a strong message over the governing body's stance on the issue of betting.

Bailey said: "The proposed betting rule adjustment to encompass all aspects of world football provides a simple and straightforward message to all participants on where the line is drawn."

The announcement comes on the same day that Ronnie Moore was sacked from his post as manager of League One side Tranmere Rovers after admitting misconduct charges relating to betting.

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Gosling also admitted to similar offences last month, receiving a fine of £30,000.