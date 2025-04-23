Quiz! Can you name every team to have won one of English football's top four tiers?

England's top-four tiers are often regarded as the most iconic of all the football pyramids.

In so few spheres around the world can you complete a rags to riches rise from the top to the bottom, seen by the likes of [redacted] and [redacted] over the last decade (sorry, we're not giviing you the answers that easily - Ed.).

In FourFourTwo's latest quiz, we want you to tell us which sides have won at least one of England's top four footballing tiers, starting with the Premier League and ending in the EFL's League Two.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every club in the Football League right now?

With 15 minutes on the clock, we need the 94 sides from both England and Wales to have ever won either the Premier League (or the old Division One), Championship, League One or League Two.

We've listed them by their top-tier titles first, then by how many they have overall.

Struggling to figure out one team that's missing? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Best of luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

