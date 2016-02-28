Fabian Johnson nets again for Monchengladbach

With World Cup qualifying back next month, Fabian Johnson finds himself again rounding into goal-scoring form.

The U.S. international scored his second goal in three games Sunday, netting a 55th-minute equalizer in Borussia Monchengladbach's 2-2 draw with Augsburg in Bundesliga action.

Johnson has compiled eight goals in all competitions for Monchengladbach this season, relishing a chance to play the left-sided midfield role he only occasionally fills for Jurgen Klinsmann's U.S. side. His recent scoring spurt comes after a six-game drought, which ran from Dec. 8 to Feb. 5.

The 28-year-old leveled the score Sunday two minutes after Caiuby had given Augsburg a 2-1 lead, side-footing home a one-time effort from 12 yards after being teed up by Nico Elvedi.

The U.S. national team resumes World Cup qualifying with two matches against Guatemala, set for March 25 in Guatemala City and March 29 in Columbus, Ohio.