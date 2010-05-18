Fabiano set for summer switch

The news is sure to alert several of Europe's big hitters, with Manchester United, AC Milan and Roma all keen to secure the services of the 29-year-old who hit 21 goals in 34 appearances for Sevilla in 2009/10.

The player’s agent, Jose Fuentes, said: “There is a possibility that Sevilla will put him up for sale.

“Roma are a mystery. Two years ago they contacted me for information on the player’s situation. They are a great team, one we consider at the level of all the big Italian teams.

“He only has one year left on his contract and we are not talking to the club about renewing.”

While Fabiano himself later conceded that: "My departure is very likely, my contract will expire next year and I'm not going to renew.

“I think that Sevilla will try to sell me this summer."

Fabiano was widely tipped to join AC Milan last year but the Italian club’s unwillingness to meet Sevilla’s £15 million price proved decisive as the Brazilian stayed with the Andalusian outfit.

But with just a year remaining on his contract the Spanish side have little room for negotiation this summer, and could be resigned to losing their prized asset when the big clubs come calling.

The Brazilian striker has previously admitted that Manchester United would be an attractive proposition, telling FourFourTwo: "I see Manchester United as a team with a very interesting style of play, of passing, of crossing. I think Manchester are a team where it would be easy to fit in.

"I really admire Sir Alex Ferguson. He's been around for so long, always winning titles."

The words could prove music to the ears of United manager Ferguson, whose priorities in the transfer window remain in the mould of a world-class striker after the Red Devils relied too heavily on the goals of Wayne Rooney in 2009/10.

But with Karim Benzema, David Villa and Luis Suarez all reportedly high on the Old Trafford supremo's wish-list, Fabiano may have to resign himself to a move elsewhere unless United step up their interest for the Brazilian.

By Joe Brewin



