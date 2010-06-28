Fabiano: Spurs move pointless

The 29-year-old, who is currently on World Cup duty with Brazil, says he would not consider a move to White Hart Lane because he feels it would represent a step down from current club Sevilla.

GEAR:Get your Spurs shirt for new season

"I have heard Tottenham Hotspur made an inquiry about me but, with all respect, that is not somewhere I am going to be able to win the Premier League or the European Cup in the next three or four years.

"There would be no point in me joining Spurs. I might as well stay at Sevilla, as it's the same thing. Sevilla are actually bigger when you look at how much we have been in the European Cup, so there would be no point me moving to a smaller team.

"The choice will come down to Manchester United and AC Milan. That is the sort of team I want to be signing for, one of the true giants of Europe.”

Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp is said to be keen on signing a new striker, with Roman Pavlyuchenko and Robbie Keane both being linked with moves out of the club.

By Saad Noor

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook