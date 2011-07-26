Fabianski keen to stake his claim

Fabianski established himself as the Gunners' first choice during the first half of last season, only for a shoulder injury in February to rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

The injury enabled the younger Polish goalkeeper on Arsenals books, Szczesny, to make the position his own, impressing with a series of eye-catching displays both domestically and in Europe.

After his 20-minute comeback against the German side on Saturday, Fabianski spoke of the challenge ahead of him to reclaim his starting position on a regular basis.

Speaking to the official Arsenal website, he said: “I will do everything I can to be the No.1. In my shoulder and in myself, I am feeling stronger than I was before.

“I am very happy that I am finally fit and I could play a part of the game against Cologne. I am pleased with my fitness level and hopefully it will keep improving.”

With Szczesny set to begin the new season as Arsene Wenger’s first choice goalkeeper, Fabianski acknowledges that competition will be fierce between the two Poles and hopes that with an injury-free pre-season he will be firmly in the manager’s plans.

“Hopefully nothing will come up in the next few weeks and I will be ready for the competition that we have.”

By Lee Wilson