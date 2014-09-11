Fabianski: Swansea can compete with the best

The fixture pits the league's two form teams against each other, with both having won all three of their top-flight fixtures so far this season.

And Fabianski, who has conceded just one goal in Swansea's opening trio of matches, says Garry Monk's men head to Stamford Bridge brimming with confidence.

"It's a big game to enjoy, not to fear," he told the club's official website. "Playing away at Chelsea is always difficult but we don't have to be afraid of anyone.

"We went to Old Trafford and won on the opening day of the season so we know we can compete with the best teams. If we keep our discipline and take our chances the way we have been, then anything is possible.

"It's a shame the international break came when it did because we made a great start to the season with three wins from three.

"But the manager has kept the pressure on us to keep working hard. We've done well so far, but it's only the start and we have a tough match coming."

Fabianski arrived at the Liberty Stadium from Arsenal during the close-season and says he is settling quickly into life in the Swansea defence.

"We're very pleased with the defence so far," he added. "I'm working closely with Ashley Williams and we already have a good understanding.

"We know what we expect from each other and we haven't been giving opponents much of a chance.

"I'm sure it will be different at Chelsea with the talent they have in attack but we're targeting four wins from four games."