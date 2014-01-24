Fabregas feels more important under Martino

Fabregas, who rejoined Barca from Arsenal in 2011, has been a regular under Martino and scored 11 goals this season, just three shy of his total for the entire 2012-13 campaign.

The Spain international has been quick to credit Barca's coach for his form this campaign.

"Martino has given me confidence," Fabregas told EFE.

"He has always believed in me and knows what type of player I am.

"He doesn't ask me to do things he knows I can't and is always trying to exploit my strengths.

"Of the last 16 games, I've played 15. That's very good for me because I'm not playing in every other game. I'm playing for 80 or 90 minutes every time and I feel more important to the team.

"I feel like my team-mates have more trust in me now. Physically too, I feel stronger."