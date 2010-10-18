Fabregas fit for Shakhtar showdown

The Spaniard has been out for a month since scoring a fluke goal against Sunderland in the Premier League.

"Cesc is available," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said at Monday's news conference. "He is good and has prepared well and is ready to play at full fitness.

"I do not know yet whether I start him or not but he is available. It will be (determined by) whether I take a gamble or not, because he has been out for a long time.

"I have to make up my mind tomorrow but physically he is ready, fit and wanting to play."

Fabregas was in scintillating form in Arsenal's 6-0 thrashing of Portuguese club Braga but missed the 3-1 victory in Serbia against Partizan Belgrade which put the Gunners in charge of Group H.

Theo Walcott is also available after recovering from the ankle injury sustained playing for England against Switzerland in early September. The winger was an unused substitute in the 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at the weekend.