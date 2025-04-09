Ranked! The 20 best free kicks of all time

Free kicks are football's biggest false hope. The hum of anticipation as a 25-yard attempt is lined up. The expectation as the wall is meticulously set up by a barking goalkeeper.

And then the collective groan as, in most cases, the wall is hit or the ball flies miserably over the bar.

So where does the hope come from? Well on the odd occasion a free kick can produce a goal that will be immortalised forever. Think Beckham. Think Ronaldo.

How FourFourTwo chose the best free kicks of all time

Here at FourFourTwo, we put our heads together to compile a list of the best free kicks the footballing world has ever seen, taking in efforts from across the modern age and beyond.

Our experts chose a range, going for technical difficulty, how impressive the shot actually was and in some cases, how important the goal actually was. We discounted efforts that were laid off from a team-mate – which was heartbreaking, given that Alan Shearer's superb effort against Manchester United in 2002 would almost certainly have been eligible.

The full list

20. Dimitri Payet – West Ham vs Manchester United, 2016

Dimitri Payet celebrated at Old Trafford.

Payet’s first entry into this list epitomises great free-kick goals. 30 yards out. Bend. Pace. Dip. There’s so much to love about this goal, but the sound of the ball ricocheting off the post into the net is top of the pile.

The silky Frenchman also gets bonus marks for beating David de Gea in his prime. Sadly for Payet, Manchester United equalised before winning the FA Cup sixth-round replay 2-1, reducing the significance of his effort.

Payet's free kick Jewel against Manu (United and not Valls !)... - YouTube Watch On

19. Yohan Cabaye - Newcastle United vs Manchester United, 2012

Yohan Cabaye at Newcastle (Image credit: Alamy)

Whilst this list is not completely full of French Barclaysmen who knew how to rock a quiff, next up is Yohan Cabaye. The slight increase in distance ensures he pips his fellow countryman Payet in this list, and free kicks in off the bar are superior to those in off the post, right?

Add in the swirling winds at St James’ Park and the power of Cabaye’s strike and you get an instant classic for Newcastle United fans.

Yohan Cabaye's free-kick for Newcastle against Manchester United - YouTube Watch On

18. Declan Rice – Arsenal vs Real Madrid, 2025

Declan Rice scores his second free-kick for Arsenal against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Which one you ask? Well, the most recent entrant to this list, Declan Rice, who holds the record for being Arsenal's record signing, produced two simply sensational free-kicks in one game this season. The first was all about the whip, with the ball a good few yards outside of the post as it sailed past the opposition wall before it bent back into the net.

His second was arguably even better. If ever the term “postage stamp” applied to a free kick it was this one. Oh, and it was in a Champions League quarter-final. Against Real Madrid. Pretty damn good Declan.

Bend It Like Rice! 🚀🎯 | Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Highlights - YouTube Watch On

17. Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal vs Spain, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his goals for Portugal against Spain at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

His best set-piece days are behind him now, but Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best free-kick takers of all time. His first of three entries in this list, Ronaldo’s strike in the 2018 World Cup group stage sealed a 3-3 comeback draw against Spain, as well as his hattrick.

The classic slow steps, shorts rolled up, and chest puffed out worked a treat as he left David de Gea rooted to the spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Free Kick Goal vs Spain | 2018 FIFA World Cup - YouTube Watch On

16. Paul Gascoigne – Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, 1991

Paul Gascoigne celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in 1991

Some goals in football deserve their plaudits for their context and Gazza’s FA Cup semi-final thunderbolt is one of those. Tottenham’s arch-rivals Arsenal had been crowned champions of England just a week before, whilst Tottenham had finished a lowly 10th. Up stepped a 23-year-old Gascoigne to open the scoring after just five minutes to set Tottenham on their way to their ninth FA Cup final – which they won.

Not that should take away from the strike however. Gazza, a 90s icon, well and truly put his laces through this strike and it nestled gloriously in the top-right corner of the Wembley net.

Gazza's unstoppable FA Cup free-kick against Arsenal | From The Archive - YouTube Watch On

15. Neymar – Barcelona vs PSG, 2017

Neymar during the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. (Image credit: JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Whatever your opinions on Neymar, he produced one of the greatest Champions League performances of all time in the famous La Remontada. Barcelona had a four-goal deficit to overturn in the last-16 second leg. With 87 minutes gone, they needed to score three goals.

Neymar’s stunning near-post free kick made it two to go. A Neymar penalty left just one goal required and then the Brazilian set up Sergi Roberto’s 95th minute winner. Bedlam ensued. It was a goal of sheer brilliance and kickstarted the final push of one of the greatest ever European football nights.

FC BARCELONA 6-1 PSG | Match highlights - YouTube Watch On

14. Alex – Chelsea vs Arsenal, 2010

Alex of Chelsea celebrates after scoring against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pile drivers are not a Brazilian classic. Silky dribbles and deft curlers are more their style. Yet centre-back Alex made a habit of scoring rockets for Chelsea. Of his ten goals for Chelsea four involve comically long run-ups, a split-second wait then the net bulging.

This effort against Arsenal is the pick of the bunch, although his wicked strike against Liverpool in the Champions League also deserves a mention. Leading 1-0 against London rivals Arsenal Chelsea were awarded a free kick 30 yards out. Didier Drogba looked set to hit it but Alex took matters into his own hands.

Alex Free Kick Vs Arsenal - YouTube Watch On

13. Juninho Pernambucano – Lyon vs Bayern Munich, 2003

Juninho celebrates after winning the Ligue 1 title with Lyon in May 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juninho has a strong claim to be the greatest free-kick taker of all time, having netted an absurd 77 of them. He was also one of the first footballers to master the difficult knuckleball technique.

He showcased this against Bayern Munich, where he struck from over 30 yards to beat Oliver Kahn, considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the time. The Brazilian even told FourFourTwo how he became so good at them.

Juninho incredible Free-kick goal vs Bayern Munich - UCL 2003 - Best Goals Ever - YouTube Watch On

12. Marcus Rashford – Manchester United vs Chelsea, 2019

Marcus Rashford celebrates. (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

In the opposite half of Stamford Bridge a few years beforehand, Eden Hazard laid off a simple pass to a Chelsea team-mate as David Luiz lined up a free-kick from miles out; Marcus Rashford would have been incandescent if any of his Manchester United team-mates tried the same trick in their League Cup bout.

To generate such velocity with a simple stab of the ball seems impossible, the ball swerving three times in mid-air alongside a nasty dip to leave Willy Caballero helpless in the Chelsea goal. Quite simply a ridiculous way to kick a football.

11. Maynor Figueroa – Wigan vs Stoke, 2009

Maynor Figueroa after scoring a free-kick from his own half for Wigan. (Image credit: Alamy)

Sometimes it’s the speed of thought that captures the applause. Sometimes, it’s all about the execution. In Maynor Figueroa’s case, it’s undoubtedly both.

After team-mate Scott Sinclair was fouled on the halfway line at the Britannia Stadium, the Honduran defender nonchalantly strode up to the ball before unleashing an arrow past Thomas Sorensen in the Stoke goal. Loop it and the Dane would have confidently plucked it out of the sky, swerve it and there’s no way he would have scored. It really is the perfect free-kick.

Maynor Figueroa scores free-kick from inside his own half for Wigan against Stoke - YouTube Watch On

10. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United vs Arsenal, 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Manchester United against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League in 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Too far out for Ronaldo to think about it… Woah!”

Those were the famous words Clive Tyldesley uttered for Cristiano’s 40-yard free-kick against Arsenal in 2009, with the Manchester United man proving the commentator all kinds of wrong at the Emirates.

True, Almunia flapped at it, looking more concerned about crashing into the post than saving the missile heading into his goal, but the fact that the 2008 PFA Player of the Year had the audacity to even attempt to score from that distance, let alone angle, highlights the cloud of brilliance the Portuguese star was riding at the time.

“Absolutely sensational” At least you got that bit right, Clive.

9. Ronaldinho – Brazil vs England, 2002

Ronaldinho embraces Cafu after his spectacular free kick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For all of David Seaman’s protestations about how the Brazilian never meant it and that it was a lucky cross, there's one simple reason why Ronaldinho clearly meant to shoot and score from all of 35 yards: because he’s Ronaldinho.

The cheeky forward wouldn’t have struck a curling effort with such venom if he intended it as a cross, with his run-up and technique what makes the deception extra special. Not until it was sailing over Seaman’s head did he realise he was in trouble, with the ball always destined to nestle in that top corner.

Ronaldinho goal vs England | ALL THE ANGLES | 2002 FIFA World Cup - YouTube Watch On

8. James Ward-Prowse – Southampton vs Wolves, 2022

James Ward-Prowse is the ultimate set-piece specialist. (Image credit: Alamy)

Free-kick specialists often develop a trademark style, a technique that eventually becomes unstoppable. For years, Ward-Prowse had mastered the curling, dipping effort over the wall and into the top corner. However, when he rocked up at Molineux in 2022, he faced a problem - he was too central and too far out to curl it.

No matter for the Englishman, who proceeded to rip up his own rulebook and unleash a knuckleball from 35 yards straight into the top corner of Jose Sa’s goal. There was no stopping that.

James Ward-Prowse's 35-yard knuckleball screamer from all angles! 🔥 - YouTube Watch On

7. David Beckham - England vs Greece, 2001

David Beckham wheels away after sealing England's qualification for the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is this the most iconic piece of commentary linked to a free kick ever? Most likely. David Beckham well and truly raised the roof of Old Trafford as his stunner secured last-gasp qualification to the 2002 World Cup for England.

With his buzz cut, Adidas Predators, and windmill-like arm action it is a goal that now evokes pure nostalgia. After his 1998 red card against Argentina, this free kick made Beckham the nation’s golden boy once again. In fact, it ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual performances of all time.

David Beckham's free kick against Greece - YouTube Watch On

6. Hakan Calhanoglu - Hamburg vs Borussia Dortmund, 2014

Hakan Calhanoglu captaining Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hakan Calhanoglu is now masterminding Inter Milan in their attempts to win back-to-back Serie A titles, but 11 years ago the Turkish midfielder scored a goal that left mouths agape across Europe.

The free kick was so far out that Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller didn’t even bother to set a wall – not that it would have helped. Calhanoglu’s run-up even started in the halfway line circle. Yet no one blames Weidenfeller for being so flummoxed by the almost supernatural trajectory of the shot.

Must See! 41 Metre Missile from Calhanoglu Rounds Off Fantastic Day for Hamburg - YouTube Watch On

5. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United vs Portsmouth, 2008

Cristiano Ronaldo showing his brilliant technique. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The yellow and purple Nike football is one of the most distinctive footballs in the Premier League era, and this free kick from Cristiano Ronaldo is probably the finest goal that was ever scored with it.

This was Ronaldo at his pure, free-flowing best. Oozing confidence he seemed to line up his attempt as if there was no doubt where it was ending. And who can blame him. Rarely has a ball swerved and dipped so perfectly.

Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible free-kick for Manchester United against Portsmouth - YouTube Watch On

4. Dimitri Payet - West Ham vs Crystal Palace, 2016

Payet scored one of the greatest free kicks the Premier League has ever seen.

The greatest Premier League free kick of all time in FourFourTwo’s opinion. West Ham waved goodbye to The Boleyn Ground at the end of the 2015/16 season, perhaps knowing that no goal would top this.

The proximity to the penalty area actually helps Payet’s case here. The ability to hit the ball with such a sheer amount of top spin for it to dip at the last second is sublime. In midair the ball looks set to be flying high and wide - instead, it ends in the most perfect of top corners.

Dimitri Payet's amazing free-kick for West Ham against Crystal Palace - YouTube Watch On

3. Mohd Faiz Subri – Pulau Penang vs Pahang FA, 2016

Faiz Subri collects his Puskas award from Ronaldo.

Faiz Subri is not a household name. In fact, neither is the Malaysian Super League. Yet for a brief period in 2016 millions around the world watched his goal on repeat wondering how it was real.

Subri even got to shake hands with Ronaldo as he received the FIFA Puskas award, becoming the only recipient in history to win for a free kick goal. The flight path of the ball is reminiscent of a click-bait YouTube thumbnail it is that erratic.

Mohd Faiz Subri Goal | FIFA PUSKAS AWARD 2016 WINNER - YouTube Watch On

2. Lionel Messi - Barcelona vs Liverpool, 2019

Messi's free kick put Barcelona 3-0 up against Liverpool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi had scored 599 goals for Barcelona. His 600th was bound to be special. And yet special is a disservice to this free kick. It defined who Messi is - footballing ability of the highest quality that few can and will ever match.

In normal circumstances, it would have been the crowning moment as Barcelona all but sealed yet passage to another Champions League final, with Messi putting them 3-0 up in the first leg of their semi-final against Liverpool. Anfield had other plans but it is a testament to the prestige of the goal that it is so well remembered by all.

Lionel Messi scores STUNNING free-kick vs Liverpool, his 600th Barca goal | UEFA Champions League - YouTube Watch On

1. Roberto Carlos - France vs Brazil, 1997

Brazil defender Roberto Carlos celebrates after scoring his iconic long-range free-kick against France in 1997 (Image credit: Alamy)

The best way to appreciate the insanity of Roberto Carlos' French rocket is to pause the strike just after it leaves his foot. Check the direction of the ball. See how far wide it is heading. Clock the ballboy instinctively beginning to duck as the shot flies towards him. Then press play again.

The greatest trivela of all time, Carlos' banana strike is deservedly top of FourFourTwo's list of the best free kicks ever.