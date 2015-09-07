Fabregas key in Chelsea move, says Pedro

Pedro has made it clear that fellow Spain international Cesc Fabregas played a major role in his transfer from Barcelona to Chelsea as he was the first to make contact on behalf of the Premier League champions.

The versatile attacker initially appeared to be on his way to Manchester United, but eventually joined Chelsea instead in a deal worth a reported €30 million.

"My transfer to Chelsea was done within a couple of days. It all started with a call from Cesc," Pedro told El Pais.

"Mourinho then gave me a call and that helped me make a decision. Mourinho made me feel important and gave me confidence."

Pedro won numerous trophies with Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi and he was quick to admit that he will miss the Argentina international at his new club.

"Messi is an amazing team-mate. He really is a great guy," he added.

"We have achieved a lot together, played many important games and scored many goals. I will definitely miss Leo.

"I will continue to see Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta with the national team, but I will clearly miss Messi."