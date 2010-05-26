Fabregas: Wenger chat helped me focus

Fabregas has requested a transfer to La Liga champions Barcelona but said on Wednesday any deal was "not up to me anymore."

Speaking at a news conference after training with the Spain squad at their camp outside Madrid, Fabregas, who came through Barca's youth programme before joining Arsenal at the age of 16, said he had spoken at length about his future with Wenger.

"It was probably the greatest conversation I've had with anyone in my life.

"I respect him so much and I don't want to say too much about this.

"He told me to concentrate on my football and to concentrate on the World Cup.

"He told me to leave it in his hands and he will deal with whatever happens with my future. That's what I'm doing. Just concentrating on football."

Barca director general Joan Oliver said on Monday the club had not yet made an offer for Fabregas and they were in no hurry to conclude a deal.

"I just want to be focused for the World Cup because it's the most important thing," added Fabregas.

"The rest is the future and I'm not interested in the future. "It's not up to me anymore. It's just now about Arsenal and whoever it has to be and that's it."

If Fabregas moved back to the Catalan capital, he would be playing alongside Spain team mates including Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique, as well as new signing David Villa, who joined from Valencia last week.

