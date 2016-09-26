Facing Barcelona's MSN not a nightmare, insists Bravo

Claudio Bravo is adamant he does not fear the prospect of facing former team-mates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar when his new side Manchester City face Barcelona in the Champions League next month.

Pep Guardiola's men face Celtic on matchday two before a double-header against Barcelona and Bravo is relishing the opportunity to take on the Catalans' highly rated attacking trio.

"I don't think facing Messi, Suarez and Neymar is a nightmare," Bravo told the official UEFA website.

"I've never viewed an opposition striker as a nightmare, quite the opposite. You see it as a challenge and you want to be involved in those games, they're the high-profile games with some great players on the pitch.

"These are the matches that motivate you. Instead of being games that you fear, where you feel the opposition are better than you, the opposite happens and you usually feel stronger.

"As a goalkeeper, it was also beneficial for me to have them as team-mates. I've also come up against them, they are very tough to play against and that's why they're up there with the very best.

"Now we've gone our separate ways and I'll always wish them the best, because they were great team-mates. I hope it will be a great game. Apart from being top players, they're great guys and you learn a lot from them, they perform at such a high level."