Facing Bayern Munich will be 'special' for Gotze

Mario Gotze says facing Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup will be a special occasion for him following his return to Borussia Dortmund.

The playmaker, 24, re-joined Dortmund on a four-year contract last month after losing his first-team spot during the last of his three seasons at Bayern under Pep Guardiola.

Now back at Dortmund - where he started his professional career - Gotze would relish a victory to mark his comeback in style.

"I am ready and want to play as soon as possible," the Germany international said at a media conference.

"Sunday is an important game that we really want to win. I hope the sporting aspect will take the main stage, even though it is obviously a special game for me.

"With the experience I have now, I would make the decision [to leave Dortmund] at a later stage, but I wanted to take the risk at the time and make the next step. Looking back at it, I would have made a different decision now."

Aside from beating Bayern, who have lost their last three appearances in the Supercup, World Cup winner Gotze is targeting regular football in his preferred central position with Dortmund.

He added: "Given that I had a bad injury, I'm delighted to be fit again and I'm looking forward to playing as many matches as possible and to being successful with the team. The objective of every single one of us is to perform to our potential.

"I see myself in the centre, at number eight or number 10. Ultimately it's the coach's decision, though. We are very well equipped and I will try to play my part."

Fellow new signing Andre Schurrle, meanwhile, cannot wait to play for the first time with the Signal Iduna Park crowd behind him when Bayern come to town.

He said: "I'm really excited. As an opponent you look forward to playing there. But now having the fans behind you, I imagine it must be great.

"I can hardly put my excitement into words. I feel like a small child."