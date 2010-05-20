Factbox on Denmark

Colours: Red shirts, white shorts and red socks

Nicknames: Dansk Dynamit (Danish Dynamite)/Olsen-Banden (the Olsen Gang)

Previous World Cup appearances: 3: 1986, 1998, 2002

Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finals, 1998

Coach: Morten Olsen.

Most capped player: Peter Schmeichel 129.

Top goalscorer: Poul "Tist" Nielsen, 52.

Talking points:

Thomas Sorensen's elbow is the focus of all attention as the goalkeeper attempts to recover from a dislocation in time for the first group game against Netherlands on June 14. If Daniel Agger is not fit enough to partner Simon Kjaer at the centre of the Danish defence, Fiorentina's Per Kroldrup will step in. The inclusion of the erratic Dennis Rommedahl was controversial and the Ajax Amsterdam winger will be desperate to prove his detractors wrong. The finals in South Africa could be the end of the line for several ageing forwards, among them Rommedahl, Jesper Gronkjaer, Jon Dahl Tomasson and Martin Jorgensen.

Players to watch:

Tomasson needs two goals to overtake Poul Nielsen as Denmark's top goalscorer. Arsenal's Nicklas Bendtner will hope to take over from Tomasson as the fulcrum of the Danish attack, and in 18-year-old Ajax playmaker Christian Eriksen, one of the youngest players at the finals, the Danes have someone who could become a cornerstone of the team for years to come. (Writing by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Robert Woodward; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

